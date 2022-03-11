58-Year-Old Quincy Man Killed In Pedestrian Crash

Quincy Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that claimed the life of a 58-year-old Quincy man and beloved Red Sox employee early Friday morning.

According to Quincy Police, Donald Bowes was struck and killed just after 4 a.m. while crossing Newport Avenue near Holbrook Road. The driver of the vehicle – a 32-year-old woman from Quincy – remained on scene and is cooperating with police. She was driving a sport utility vehicle northbound on Newport Avenue when Bowes was struck while in the crosswalk, police said.



Police said Bowes was transported to Boston Medical Center with life threatening injuries and succumbed to those injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges had been filed, police said.

Bowes was a graduate of North Quincy High School. He was employed as the security supervisor for the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Tributes to Bowes were posted on his Facebook page.

His family said Bowes was on his way to work at his second job working security in Quincy when he was struck.

In a statement, the Red Sox said:

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Donny Bowes this morning. He was beloved by countless co-workers and Red Sox fans during his 15 years with the security department. Donny’s endless energy and infectious attitude made a significant impact on the Fenway Park experience. He will be greatly missed.”

Newport Avenue was closed from Holbrook Road to the West Squantum Street overpass. The road has reopened to vehicular traffic.