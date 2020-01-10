Faydra D. Clark, 46

Faydra Diane Clark, 46, of Weymouth, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Born in Quincy, she was the daughter of Richard Keefe of Hanover, and the late Deborah (Clark) Parrell. Faydra worked for many years as a home health aide.

She had tremendous pride in raising her son “Adam William” in which she called him. Faydra could direct any conversation into how proud she was of her son and would do anything she ever could for him. Faydra did everything in her will to be a tremendous mother for Adam, in which she was.

She loved to see family as much as she was able to, because she was so full of love for them. Her siblings in Massachusetts looked at her as the fun loving, hippie ray of sunshine she was. Her siblings in Florida, while viewing her the same way, had viewed her more as a guiding person as she did all she could to care for them, as if they were not just her siblings, but as if they were her children. Also, she loved attending concerts, she was especially a Grateful Dead fan. She was a musical and lyrical soul, that she had let out into the world. She also loved nature, as she would camp on the Boston Harbor Islands such as Peddocks Island and Ransford, where she met so many of her friends that she made memories to cherish in life.

Faydra loved to help people whether it be would be with a simple favor or to give somebody advice leaving people always with a sense of hope, Whoever Faydra met, if they gave her a place in their life, she would give them a place in her heart. She was a nostalgic woman, one who could make anything into something beautiful, because it was always done with her heart and soul. Faydra was a simple woman in that with the right people, she could make anything into a beautiful memory. She was a protector and compassionate for all who she loved.

Faydra was the devoted mother of Adam W. Foster of Hull and his girlfriend Brenna Leach of Weymouth. She was the sister of Ricky Keefe, Sara Deshler, Tiffani Brosnan-Vignoe, Derick Montello, and Michael Montello.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

In lieu of flowers, Faydra’s wish was written to her son in a card, to have a “prosperous future” and was tremendously proud of him going to college. It was her dream for him to achieve the best of what he could be. Any donation will go towards his schooling, as that was one of the last things Faydra and Adam spoke about together and how excited she was to go see the school with him and read all of his work.