Faye A. Spooner, 87

Faye A. (Patenaude-Tappa) Spooner, age 87, a former longtime resident of Weymouth, died peacefully, Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Harbor House Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Hingham, in the comfort of her loving family.

Faye was born in Rumford, Maine, to the late George and Josephine (Palleschi) Patenaude. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1953. She lived in Weymouth for thirty years, previously in Quincy.

She was proud to have served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the mid-1950s.

Faye was employed at the former Alumni Café in Quincy for over thirty-five years and later worked in food service at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth for ten years before retiring.

She was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Beloved mother of Charles Tappa of Braintree, Kevin P. Tappa of Hampton, N.H., and Hope C. Spooner-King of Braintree.

Loving grandmother of Marc Tappa and his wife Cheryl of Whitman, Jessica Baker and her husband BJ of Mesa, Ariz.

Cherished great grandmother of Zacory, Benjamin, Gabriella, James, Daniel, and Will.

One of six siblings, Faye was the sister of Carole Merritt and Gary Patenaude, and was predeceased by George Patenaude, Jr., Lois Otis, and Robert Patenaude. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, October 1, from 2 – 4 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted at the conclusion of the wake, promptly at 4 o’clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. On Monday, October 2, there will be a gathering at the funeral home from 10 – 10:30 a.m. Following this gathering, a procession will take place to Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, for her interment, with military honors.

For those who wish, donations in Faye’s memory may be made to The Jimmy Fund, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or to Beacon Hospice Care, 32 Resnik Road, Unit 3, Plymouth, MA 02360.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.