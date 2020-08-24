FBI Searching Quincy Storage Facility

By SCOTT JACKSON

Federal agents descended on a South Quincy storage facility Monday morning to execute a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation, joined by hazardous materials teams from Boston and Quincy.

The raid took place at Extra Space Storage, located at 27 Liberty St.

Kristen Setera, an FBI spokeswoman, said the bureau was conducting “court-authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation” at the location. Setera said there was no danger to the public, but declined further comment.

Hazardous materials teams from the Boston and Quincy Fire Departments were also on seen Monday.

A spokesperson for the Quincy Police Department referred all questions to the FBI.