FERC Won’t Revoke Certificate For Weymouth Compressor Station

By SCOTT JACKSON

The chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said the body likely made a mistake when it approved the construction of a natural gas compressor station in North Weymouth, but the certificate allowing it to operate cannot be revoked.

The compressor station, located on the Fore River in North Weymouth, is part of Enbridge’s Atlantic Bridge project, which allows the company to move natural gas from Pennsylvania to Canada. The project was opposed by local officials and residents in Weymouth, Quincy and Braintree from its inception several years.

The compressor station began operating in September 2020 and reported two unplanned releases of natural gas that month; a third unplanned release of natural gas occurred in April 2021.

Following a meeting on Thursday to review operations at the compressor station, FERC Chairman Richard Glick said the body likely erred when it permitted the facility to open at its current location.

“I believe that the Commission likely erred in siting the Weymouth Compressor Station where it did,” Glick said in a statement. “This facility is located in a heavily populated area that is home to two environmental justice communities. Those communities have borne a disproportionate burden from a legacy of industrial activity, including elevated rates of asthma, certain cancers, and other serious illnesses.

“Particularly in light of that history, Petitioners’ concern about the impacts of the Weymouth Compressor station and the blowdowns it has experienced is legitimate, understandable, and, frankly, inadequately assessed in the underlying certificate orders.”

Despite his concerns about the compressor station, Glick said FERC does not have the ability to revoke its approval of the facility at this time.

“The certificate is final and, under the law as it stands, that leaves only one issue for us to decide: Whether the Commission erred in allowing the project to go into service? The deficiencies in the now-final certificate do not provide a legal basis to prevent the Weymouth Compressor Station from entering service based on the record in this proceeding,” he said.

Glick was hopeful the commission would avoid making the same mistake in the future.

“Although it is cold comfort for the residents near the compressor station, I hope that this proceeding will serve as a turning point for the Commission as we work to better consider, address, and act on issues of environmental justice. Partly in response to the lessons learned from the Weymouth proceeding, the Commission has taken steps to ensure that individuals and communities have a full and fair opportunity to participate meaningfully in Commission proceedings,” Glick said.

“In the last year, the Commission established and filled a new senior role tasked with integrating environmental justice and equity into the Commission’s decision-making processes, formally sought input on how we consider environmental justice in various aspects of jurisdiction, and, last but by no means least, created an Office of Public Participation to facilitate public engagement in Commission proceedings.

“My great hope is that these changes will ensure that history does not repeat itself.”

Glick said the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration “has continuing jurisdiction over the public health and safety aspects of the compressor station’s operations,” and said that federal agency should keep a keen eye on the facility.

“I urge PHMSA to keep a watchful eye on the facility and use the full extent of its jurisdiction to protect the residents of Weymouth,” Glick said. “In addition, I also urge Enbridge to take its obligations as a corporate citizen seriously and take a hard look at any and all options to address the community’s concerns.”

U.S. Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA), chair of the Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Clean Air, Climate, and Nuclear Safety, said he was disappointed by FERC’s decision and vowed to continue to fight against the compressor station.

“It is an understatement to say that I am deeply disappointed that FERC did not move to rescind the authorization for the Weymouth Compressor Station,” Markey said in a statement. “While Chairman Glick acknowledged that the compressor station’s location should never have been approved, FERC failed to act to protect the families in Weymouth and surrounding cities that already bear the negative health and environmental impacts of multiple industrial facilities in their community.

“Doing better going forward isn’t going to help the people of Weymouth living right now in the shadow of this dangerous fossil fuel facility. We’re going to fight with legislation, with the agencies, and shoulder-to-shoulder with local leaders and grassroots activists to get the compressor station shut down once and for all.”