Ferdinand F. ‘Frankie’ Poluzzi, 95

Ferdinand F. “Frankie” Poluzzi, age 95, of Weymouth, formerly a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Monday, February 16, 2024 at Care One at Weymouth, in the comfort of his loving family.

Frankie was born and raised in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy High School. He was a kind and gentle man who loved his family.

He was employed for many years as a shipper with the former Baker Chocolate Company in Dorchester and later as a production worker with the former Milham Products Company in Quincy.

Frankie was a decorated Korean War veteran having proudly served as a corporal in the U.S. Army. He received a Presidential Unit Citation, Combat Infantry Badge, and the Korean Service Medal w/5 Bronze Campaign Stars.

He was a western movie enthusiast and also loved hockey and wrestling.

Frankie was the beloved son of the late Frank and Columba (Ciavatti) Poluzzi and was the last of five siblings. He was pre-deceased by Rachel Shepard, Catherine Craig, Bruno Poluzzi and Linda Pinney.

He is survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

At the request of the family, funeral services, and interment with military honors at the North Weymouth Cemetery were private.

For those who wish, donations in Frankie’s memory may be made to Father Bill’s & MainSpring, 430 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

