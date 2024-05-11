Ferdinando Crisafulli, 81

Ferdinando “Nando” Crisafulli, 81, of Quincy passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Nando was born in Sicily to the late Anthony and Mary (Battaglia) Crisafulli. He is survived by his loving wife Carol (Ruvich) Crisafulli, to whom he was married for 36 years. He was the brother of Carmello Crisafulli of Italy and the late of Arthur and Joseph Crisafulli and Dina Trischitta. Nando also leaves behind a nephew Joseph Trischitta and niece Joanne Trischitta, both of California.

Nando was a talented and well-known hairdresser who enrolled in the L’Oreal Haircoloring school in Sicily at the age of twelve. After the death of his father, when Nando was in the seventh grade, his mother returned with the family back to the United States and settled in East Boston, Massachusetts. Nando started his hairdressing career at one of Helen Goodrich’s Beauty Gardens salons on Washington Street and Hyde Park Avenue. He continued his career at the Marvel Hair Salon in Cleveland Circle. He went on to open his first salon in Codman Square in Dorchester. He named his salon “Nando of Rome “. In 1972, he opened his second salon on Billings Road in North Quincy. Nando retired in 2015.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend Nando’s Memorial visiting hours which will be held at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock Street, Quincy, on Thursday, May 16, 2024, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations in Nando’s memory be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, 440 Rear E. Squantum Street, Quincy, MA 02171.

