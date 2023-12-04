In Loving Memory of Ferzilete (Karabolli) Veizaj.

Ferzilete Veizaj, a beacon of grace and strength, departed this world peacefully on November 30, 2023, at the age of 80, surrounded by the love of her family at Care One Weymouth. Born in the beautiful town of Vlore, Albania, on September 2, 1943, she was the cherished daughter of the late Mevlan Karabolli and Selvi Balili.

Ferzilete was the beloved wife of Vizhdan Veizaj of Quincy, a cornerstone of love and support for her family. She leaves behind a legacy of unwavering devotion as a mother to Elvana Veizaj and her husband Laert Serjani of Quincy, and Rudi Veizaj of Albania. Her nurturing spirit extended to her grandchildren, Jurgen Veizaj of Italy, Laela Joy Serjani of Quincy, and Aria Eve Serjani of Quincy. A dear sister to Mufit Balili and his wife Silvana of Albania, and Sabo Dançe and her husband Rakip of Albania, Ferzilete’s love knew no bounds, touching the lives of many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during the visiting hours on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 4-7 PM at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Ferzilete’s final journey and interment will take place in Albania, with details to be announced at a later date.

For directions and to share condolences, please visit www.Keohane.com.

As we bid farewell to Ferzilete Veizaj, may her enduring love and the indelible mark she left on our hearts bring solace and strength in this time of profound loss. May her soul find eternal peace.