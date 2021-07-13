‘Fight Like A Nice Kid’ Benefit Thanks Donors

The friends of a Houghs Neck girl fighting a life threatening illness held a benefit for her and her family on July 8th. Priscilla Bonica, 18, is battling HLH, a rare blood condition that signals the immune system to go into attack mode. With Priscilla, the attack is mostly against her brain cells. She is currently undergoing intense treatment and her prognosis is grim unless a life-saving bone marrow transplant can be successfully performed. If you are not already a donor, signup for a swab kit at https://my.bethematch.org.

Her friends Allysa Ryan, Ashley Grehan and Juliana Tracey, put together a kickball and cornhole tournament. There were close to 70 cornhole teams and 17 kickball teams. The night featured refreshments, raffles and games for young children as well. The organizers would like to thank the local donors and merchants for their contributions and donations that made the night a great success. Those donors include Quincy Credit Union, Bunker Hill Moving, Manet Contracting, First Class Plumbing and Heating, Reliance Air Systems, Roxies Market, Houghs Neck Community Council, Ginger Betty’s Bakery, Quincy Creamery, Bernies General Store, FlyFoe, November Gale lobster boat, NQHS/QHS Alumni Football, and Rob Froelich. A special thank you to Michelle Hanly and Quincy Recreation, as well as the Quincy Men’s Softball League.

Appreciation to John MacNeil and Janet Morrell for keeping the tournaments running smoothly. Many local restaurants and business owners also donated raffle items. Thank you to everyone who lent a cornhole board to the event.