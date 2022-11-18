Filming Friday On Fore River Bridge

By SCOTT JACKSON

Filming for a commercial production will take place Friday night on the Fore River Bridge, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Filming will take place between 7 p.m. and midnight.

Actors will be filmed on the sidewalks along the Fore River Bridge, MassDOT said. This scheduled event is weather dependent and may be impacted because of an emergency.

The state agency added it “has no information about the taping to provide and no information to provide regarding the cast which may or not be involved in this event.”

