Filomena DiPaolo, 91

Filomena “Memena” (DiCesare) DiPaolo, age 91, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in the comfort of her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loving family.

Filomena was born in Anversa degli Abruzzi, Italy, to the late Francesco and Maddalena (DiCenso) DiCesare. She was raised and educated in Italy and immigrated to the United States at the age of eighteen, arriving in Quincy, where she had lived for seventy-three years.

Filomena was a talented seamstress and was employed with her late husband, Umberto, at Brooks Brothers in Boston for over twenty years.

She enjoyed cooking and was well-known for her baking skills, which she shared with family and friends.

Most of all, Memena loved spending time with her family. She especially cherished her grandchildren and great grandsons, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife of the late Umberto R. DiPaolo.

Devoted mother of Patricia M. DiBenedetto and her husband Guido of Braintree, Rita M. Ranalli and her husband Steven of Quincy.

Loving Nonna of Anthony DiBenedetto and his wife Pavla, Steven DiBenedetto, Michael DiBenedetto and Julie Keane, Brandon Ranalli, Robert Ranalli and his wife Kelly.

Cherished Great Nonna of Anthony, Luca, Nico and another great grandson on the way.

Dear sister of Delia Rupp and her husband Tom of Quincy.

Memena is also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families in Italy.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, April 24, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Tuesday, April 25, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Memena’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

The DiPaolo family would like to acknowledge and thank Memena’s caregivers, Lucy and Patty, for the exceptional care, support, and love they provided to Memena during her time of need as well as the dedicated and caring staff of Beacon Hospice for their assistance.

