Filomena Ricci, 100

Filomena “Fanny” “Fil” (Sabatini) Ricci, age 100, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away, peacefully, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Hancock Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Born in Everett, to the late Daniele and Luisa (Marcelli) Sabatini, she was raised there and was a graduate of Everett High School, Class of 1937. She had lived in Quincy for most of her life.

Fanny was a homemaker but had also worked at the former Hart’s Jewelers in Quincy Square where she was a popular sales representative and buyer for many years.

She was a longtime parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy. She was member of the former Saint John’s Ladies Sodality, the bowling league, and the M3 senior citizens group.

She was devoted to her family and was well-known for her cooking and baking skills.

Beloved wife of the late Nando Ricci. Devoted mother of Rhoda A. Hagan and her husband F. Thomas of East Falmouth, Diana L. Christian and her husband Howard of Braintree. Loving grandmother of Cheryl Ann Hagan Aruda of Everett, Linda Marie Hagan of Falmouth, Kara Marie Trokey and her husband Matthew of New York, and Damien H. Christian of Cambridge. Cherished great grandmother of Eloise Christian Trokey.

The last of three siblings, Fanny was pre-deceased by Mary Cipriani and Joseph Sabatini. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and their families.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment took place at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. A memorial Mass and celebration of Fanny’s life will take place at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Fanny’s memory may be made to the Activities Fund at Hancock Park, 164 Parkingway, Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.