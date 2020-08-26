Final Audits Approved For Four Quincy School Projects

By SCOTT JACKSON

The Massachusetts School Building Authority has approved final audits for 13 school projects, including four in Quincy, totaling more than $74 million.

The MSBA board approved the final audits during its meeting Thursday. he final audit stage is the last step in the MSBA building process and represents the successful completion and closeout of these projects.

“Every project undertaken by the MSBA is a step toward creating the 21st century learning environment that all Massachusetts students deserve,” state Treasurer Deb Goldberg, the chairwoman of the MSBA, said in a statement. “We are delighted to have made these important investments in Massachusetts schools.”

“Approval of the final audits brings these vitally-needed projects to a successful conclusion, which benefits students all across the Commonwealth,” added MSBA Executive Director Jack McCarthy.

Four of the projects took place at Quincy schools. Those schools are:

The Atherton Hough Elementary School. The project’s budget was $967,121 of which $473,659 will be reimbursed by the state.

The Beechwood Knoll Elementary School. The project’s budget was $723,785, of which $446,341 will be reimbursed by the state.

The Merrymount Elementary School. The project’s budget was $994,133, of which $596,455 will be reimbursed by the state.

The Wollaston Elementary School. The project’s budget was $856,976, of which $528,621 will be reimbursed by the state.

The Quincy projects were all part of the MSBA’s accelerated repair program, which includes repairs to a school’s roof, windows, doors and/or boilers.