Finley Mullally, of Quincy, loving husband, proud father, doting grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many, passed away on Saturday, June 22nd, after a short, but fierce battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born in Dorchester on June 30, 1962, to Finley and Linda (both deceased). Finley is survived by his two brothers, Steven (Kimmie) and Tim (Patty) and his two sisters, Marylinda (John) and Karen (Andrew). He was predeceased by his sister Anne.

Finley is also survived by his beloved wife Patti, his devoted daughters Jessica, Linda, Kathleen (Garry) and Maureen (James), his granddaughter Charlotte (“Charli”), who was the apple of her Grampy’s eye.

Finley also leaves behind countless loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends, as well as his very special Auntie Barbara.

Owner of Infowires, LLC, since 2003, Finley was known by all as being a steadfast, honest, and principled man of business.

He will always be remembered and will always be missed by everyone who knew him.

A visitation for Finley will be held at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street in Quincy, on Monday, July 8, 2024 from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 9th at 10:30 AM in St. Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock St, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in his name, or any other cancer charity of your choice that is meaningful to you, continuing his legacy of giving and strength.