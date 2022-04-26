Fire At Senior Building Causes Smoke, Water Damage

By SCOTT JACKSON

A fire inside the senior housing building at 1000 Southern Artery caused smoke and water damage to several surrounding apartments.

The Quincy Fire Department responded to the scene around 11 p.m. on April 13, according to Capt. Daniel Gorman. The fire occurred inside a fourth-floor apartment in the building, Gorman said, and the building’s sprinkler system was able to extinguish it.

After they arrived on scene, firefighters assigned to Ladder 1 and Rescue 1 immediately began searching the apartment to see if anyone is inside, Gorman said. A man was found inside the bedroom and taken to safety.

Gorman said the fire began in the kitchen area of the apartment and was not suspicious in nature. The fire, he added, was probably significant in size because it triggered two separate sprinkler heads.

After firefighters stopped the sprinklers, Gorman said 1000 Southern Artery’s maintenance crews got to work immediately on remedying the smoke and water damage caused by the fire.