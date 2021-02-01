Fire Destroys Two Boats At Quincy Marina

A fire that destroyed two boats at a Quincy marina Sunday morning remained under investigation Monday.

According to the Quincy Fire Department, the blaze began about 8:40 a.m. and burned two boats at The Clipper Marina, 75 Palmer St., Quincy. The boats were unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Quincy Fire said the fire started on one boat and then it spread to the second boat. Both boats were a total loss.

Three engine companies, two ladder companies and a rescue company responded to the single-alarm fire. The fire scene was icy due to the low temperatures Sunday morning.

Photos from the scene of the fire are courtesy of Quincy Firefighter Steven Sweet.