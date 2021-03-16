Fire Destroys West Quincy Home

By SCOTT JACKSON

A two-alarm fire completely destroyed a single-family home on Springfield Street in West Quincy early Saturday.

The Quincy Fire Department was called to the fire at 40 Springfield St. around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Fire Chief Joseph Jackson said. The blaze was blowing out of every door in the home by the time the first crews arrived.

The family who had been living in the home – two adults and three children – were able to make it out safely. No firefighters sustained injuries, Jackson said.

Springfield Street is located near Quarry Hills in West Quincy. Jackson said the topography in the area can make it difficult to get water on a fire and credited his firefighters for being able to do so.

“The guys did a really good job with the water supply there,” he said, noting firefighters ran hoses from as far away as Furnace Brook Parkway.

Firefighters were on scene for about two and a half hours Saturday and were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby structures, despite high winds.

The house at 40 Springfield St. was a total loss and since been torn down. The house itself had an assessed value of $858,900, according to the city’s online records.

Jackson said an investigation by his department and state Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire was caused by the careless disposal of smoking materials.