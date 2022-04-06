Firefighters Battle Blaze At Twin Rivers Plant in Quincy Point

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy firefighters on Tuesday extinguished a two-alarm fire at the Twin Rivers Technology plant along the Fore River.

Fire Chief Joseph Jackson on Wednesday said firefighters responded to the plant shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday and a second alarm was struck soon after they arrived. Firefighters remained on scene for about five hours.

Jackson said the fire was caused by a malfunction in a hydrolyzer, a pressurized apparatus the plant was using that morning to treat coconut oil. The hydrolyzer leaked, aerosolizing the coconut oil before the oil caught fire.

Firefighters poured water onto a valve until it was cool enough that it could be closed, Jackson said.

No injuries were reported and the fire chief said damage from the fire was confined to the piece of equipment in question. He credited firefighters for their quick response.

“They did an outstanding job yesterday,” Jackson said, noting firefighters were able to bring a heavy stream onto the equipment within minutes.

“The outcome could have been different if they didn’t act so quickly.”

Coconut oil is a non-hazardous chemical, Jackson said, and there was no risk of exposure for the firefighters on scene or nearby residents.