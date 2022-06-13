Firefighters Battle Blaze On Pine Island

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy firefighters were called to Pine Island in Black’s Creek on Saturday night to extinguish a fire that broke out following the city’s Flag Day fireworks display.

“Once again, companies are out at Pine Island for the outside fire following the fireworks,” the Friends Of Quincy Firefighters IAFF Local 792 posted on social media.

Additional information on the fire was not available on Monday.

This is not the first time the Fire Department was called to Pine Island following the Flag Day celebration. A brush fire on the island was reported in 2018. The 2018 fire was not caused by the fireworks display, officials said at the time.