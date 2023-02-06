Firefighters Battle Liberty Street Blaze

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy firefighters contended with subzero temperatures as they battled a two-alarm fire at a Liberty Street business on Saturday morning.

Firefighters reported hearing explosions inside the Quincy Collision & Frame Center at 125 Liberty St. when they arrived on scene that morning. The fire spread from the auto body shop to the adjacent commercial building at 121 Liberty St., home to Making Your Mark.

The first companies to arrive on scene ran into at least four fire hydrants that were frozen amid arctic-like temperatures before they were able to establish a water supply, fire officials said. Companies were able to start their attack on the blaze using water stored inside the fire trucks before the water supply was established.

Crews quickly knocked down the heavy flames, but the fire had made it into an area of the building where it was difficult to fully extinguish the blaze.

Given the cold conditions, crews from the Department of Public Works arrived on scene to put down sand to provide firefighters with better traction. Buses also arrived on scene so that firefighters could warm up if they wished to.

No one was inside the building when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported among the firefighters on scene, aside from some who slipped on the ice.

The cause of the two-alarm fire remains under investigation. The auto body shop was not open when the fire began.



