Firefighters Battle Quincy Center House Fire

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy firefighters on Sunday battled a two-alarm house fire on Granite Street in Quincy Center, the cause of which remained under investigation on Monday afternoon.

The fire at 166 Granite St., which is located on the corner of Fort Street, was called in around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Deputy Fire Chief Steven Baylis said the decks on the rear exterior of the house were “fully involved” when firefighters first arrived, with the fire extending into the attic of the home.

A second alarm was struck soon after firefighters arrived for additional manpower, Baylis said. Five engine trucks, three ladders and the department’s rescue truck all responded to the scene. Firefighters remained on site for three hours, with a fire watch posted until 11 p.m. Sunday.

“The guys did a good job keeping it in check,” Baylis said.

The fire displaced a man who had been living inside the home. The man was able to escape from the residence after a neighbor alerted him to the fire.

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries but were able to remain on scene, Baylis said.

The house was severely damaged by the fire, the deputy chief said, with fire damage in the attic, roof and the rear exterior of the building and water damage on the first and second floors.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation on Monday afternoon, Baylis said, but it did not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Photo courtesy Quincy Firefighters IAFF Local 792.