By SCOTT JACKSON

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire inside a 40-unit residential building in West Quincy.

The fire at 64 Willard Street, a four-story, brick building, was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Friday. The third alarm was struck around 1:15 p.m.

Willard Street is closed between Robertson Street and the Milton town line, the Quincy Police Department said on social media.