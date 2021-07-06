Firefighters Revive Driver At Squantum Parade

By SCOTT JACKSON

Firefighters sprang into action on Sunday, reviving a man who suffered cardiac arrest while driving a float in the annual Squantum Fourth of July Parade.

The Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums band, whose members are firefighters from area communities, including Quincy, was among the units participating in this year’s parade. Members of the band were behind the Squantum School as the parade was beginning to wind down when they overheard a commotion.

Band members looked and saw the driver of a flatbed truck who was transporting one of the parade floats slumped over the wheel in cardiac arrest while the truck was still moving, according to the Quincy firefighters’ union, IAFF Local 792. The band members sprang into action to stop the truck.

“They jumped into the moving truck and were able to secure the brake and the engine, most likely averting a disaster with the big crowd that was present behind Squantum School at the time,” the firefighters’ union said.

The firefighters then removed the man from the truck and began to administer CPR. While that was happening, an off-duty Quincy firefighter commandeered a golf cart and retrieved a defibrillator from Quincy’s Engine 7, which was stuck in traffic along the parade route.

Firefighters were able to revive the man after shocking him twice with the defibrillator. The victim was able to start talking, the firefighters’ union said, and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim, who we all pray has a good outcome,” the union said.

“Awesome job by everyone involved this morning. Just another example of how we are always ‘on duty’ in the fire service.”