Five Running Boston Marathon In Support Of ALS Research

Five runners will participate in this year’s 128th Boston Marathon in support of The Angel Fund for ALS Research, a 501 (c)(3) independent charity that benefits ALS research at UMass Chan Medical School.

The five marathoners include veteran runners Matt Bergin, running his 34th consecutive Boston Marathon; Meghan King, running her 22nd consecutive Boston Marathon; Ryan Osterlind running his second Boston Marathon; and Kiel Anderson and MaryLu Klum who are running their first Boston Marathon for The Angel Fund for ALS Research.

The Angel Fund team has been raising funds for ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) research at UMass Chan Medical School Day Lab under the direction of Dr. Robert H. Brown, Jr., a world-renowned researcher in the field of ALS.

“We are grateful to our supporters who are running for Team ALS in this year’s Boston Marathon, and we look forward to following them throughout the marathon and celebrating their efforts when they cross the finish line,” said Quincy native Rich Kennedy, the president of The Angel Fund for ALS Research and a former longtime Boston Marathon runner. “They are truly an inspiration to all.”

The team members have created fundraising pages which enable supporters to donate and to learn more about the runner and his/her inspiration behind their fundraising efforts. To donate to the runners and to read their stories, visit www.theangelfund.org. To follow the runners’ progress during and after the Boston Marathon on April 15th, visit the Boston Athletic Association’s webpage at www.baa.org.

In addition to the Boston Marathon team, The Angel Fund conducts fund raising events throughout the year which, along with other individual and corporate donations, have been beneficial in helping make significant strides in ALS research. For a list of upcoming events, visit The Angel Fund website, www.theangelfund.org. Donations to the Angel Fund can also be made online at www.theangelfund.org, or can be sent to The Angel Fund, 649 Main Street, Wakefield, MA 01880.