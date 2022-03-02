Five High School Teams In Tournament Action Beginning Friday

Five city high school varsity sports teams have earned berths in the MIAA winter sports tournament. Three of the teams have home games and the other two will be on the road in first game match-ups.

The action for the local teams gets underway Friday when the 19th seeded Quincy-North Quincy girls’ ice hockey team (12-8) plays #14 seed Pope Francis on Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m. at Smead Arena in Springfield in the Div. 1 tournament. The top seeds are Austin Prep (1) and Arlington (2).

On Saturday, the other four local tournament teams will play their first games of the postseason.

The North Quincy boys’ hockey team (4-16) is seeded 24th in the MIAA Division 3 tournament. The Raiders travel to Hetland Arena in New Bedford for a 6 p.m. game on Saturday against 9-seed Bishop Stang High School. The top seeds in this tournament are Marlborough (1) and Scituate (2).

The Quincy High boys ice hockey team (11-7-2 record) earned the #13 seed in the MIAA Division 2 State Tournament and will host #20 Boston Latin on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Quincy Youth Arena. Tickets will be $5 for adults & students sold at the door. The top seeds are Tewksbury (1) and Gloucester (2).

Also on Saturday the North Quincy girls’ and the North Quincy boys’ basketball teams will host games at North Quincy High School in a tournament double-header.

The North Quincy girls hoop team is seeded 8th in the Div. 2 tournament and will host 25-seed Masconomet at 5 p.m. The NQ girls won a school record 22 games and is the first NQ girls basketball team to go undefeated in the regular season. Masconomet defeated (40) Marblehead 50-29 in a preliminary game Tuesday night.

The top seeds in the Div. 2 girls’ basketball tournament are Norwood (seeded 1) and Medfield (seeded 2).

At 7 p.m. Saturday night, North Quincy boys basketball (also seeded #8, 17-4 regular season record) will host (25) Northampton in the Div. 2 tournament. Northampton defeated (40) Nashoba 65-52 to advance to Saturday night’s game against the Raiders.

The top seeds in the Div. 2 boys’ basketball tournament are Malden Catholic (1) and Mansfield (2).