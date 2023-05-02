Five Pull Papers To Run For Quincy School Committee

By SCOTT JACKSON

Five Quincy residents took out nomination papers to run for seats on the School Committee on Tuesday, the first day nomination papers for this fall’s municipal election were available.

A total of nine residents had pulled papers as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday to run for seats on the School Committee and City Council.

Among the five residents to take out nomination papers to run for School Committee were the three incumbents whose seats will be contested this year: Paul Bregoli of Willow Avenue, Kathryn Hubley of Marion Street, and Frank Santoro of Lois Terrace.

Also pulling papers to run for School Committee were Courtney Perdios of Ruggles Street and Liberty Schaaf of Howe Street. Perdios had been appointed to an open seat on the committee in 2021 and finished fourth in that year’s municipal election. Schaaf also ran in 2021, finishing in fifth place.

Members of the School Committee serve staggered four-year terms.

Three incumbent city councillors also pulled papers to run for reelection Tuesday: Councillor at-large Noel DiBona of Chickatabot Road, Ward 4 Councillor James Devine of Cross Street, and Ward 6 Councillor William Harris of Ashworth Road.

In addition to the three incumbent councillors, Richard Ash of Mound Street had taken out papers to run for the Ward 2 seat on the council.

City councillors serve two-year terms, meaning all nine seats will be on the ballot this year. Incumbent Ward 5 Councillor Charles Phelan Jr. has already announced he will not seek reelection.

This year’s election could also include a mayoral race. Neither incumbent Mayor Thomas Koch nor any potential challenger pulled papers on Tuesday morning.

The deadline to return nomination papers to the Board of Registrars is 5 p.m. on July 11 and certified nomination papers, including a statement of candidacy, must be submitted to the city clerk by 5 p.m. on July 25. The deadline for objections to or withdrawals of nomination papers is 5 p.m. on July 27.

The signatures of 50 registered voters are required to run for each office in a municipal election. Residents seeking one of the six ward councillor seats must obtain the signatures from within their ward.