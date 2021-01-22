Five Seeking Ward 2 Seat On City Council

By SCOTT JACKSON

Five residents have put their names forward as candidates to fill the vacant Ward 2 seat on the Quincy City Council, including a member of the city’s school board and the college board of governors.

Brad Croall, the former Ward 2 councillor, resigned from the seat earlier this week. The council will select an appointment to serve out the remainder of his term, which expires at the end of the year.

Ward 2 residents had until noon Friday to express interest in the seat. The five who did so are: Anthony Andronico of 46 Endicott St.; Richard C. Ash of 14 Mound St.; Kenneth Augen, Esq., of 200 Falls Blvd.; Mary Jo Brogna, MSN, RN of 24 Alden St.; and Dana Harkin of 39 Ave.

Andronico is a member of the Quincy School Committee. He is finishing his first four-year term on the school board and is currently its vice chairman.

Brogna is a member of the Quincy College board of governors. She served on the board from 2007 to 2016 and was reappointed to it in 2018.

The City Council will meet Monday night to fill the vacant seat. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be held remotely via Zoom. The meeting ID number is 862 3982 7493 and the phone number for those wishing to call into the meeting is 646-558-8656.

Whoever is appointed to the seat will be eligible to seek a full two-year term in the fall municipal election.

The last councillor to resign during his term was Daniel Raymondi, who left the Ward 2 seat in 2011 to become the city’s commissioner of public works. Councillors later appointed Francis Orlando to fill the remainder of Raymondi’s term.

Orlando did not seek election to a full term that fall. Croall ran for and won the seat that year and held the seat until his resignation.