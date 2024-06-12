Quincy Flag Day Parade, Fireworks Celebrate ‘Old Glory’ Saturday

Mayor Thomas P. Koch announces Quincy’s Flag Day Parade will take place on Saturday, June 15th.

The parade will step-off at 7 p.m. and be followed by a flag-raising ceremony at Pageant Field at 8:15 p.m. The night will culminate with fireworks over Black’s Creek at approximately 9 p.m.

The parade will launch on Coddington Street by Spear Street, head north up Hancock Street, turn onto Merrymount Parkway and wrap up at Vietnam Veterans Drive and Adams Field. This year’s parade will feature bands/drum corps, specialty units, public safety and veterans’ color guards, floats, classic cars, and more than 1,000 flag-waving youngsters.

Musical performers this year will include Boston Crusaders Sr. Drum Corps, Crusaders Junior Corps, Defenders Sr. Drum Corps, Quincy/North Quincy Marching Band, Uncle Sam’s Patriotic Band, Roma Italian Band, North Star Alumni Drum & Bugle, OC Highlanders Pipe Band and Branches Steel Band.

The Flag Day Parade was started by Richard (Dick) Koch, Sr. in 1952 when he led a group of youngsters around Norfolk Downs and finished with a flag-raising at Cavanagh Stadium. The parade has grown significantly through the years and fireworks were added in the 1990s.

“There’s no greater tradition in our city than the Flag Day Parade,” said Mayor Koch. “It is an incredible community celebration of our flag and the values that it represents. It is the unofficial kick-off to summer and always the best day of the year. I am looking forward to seeing the thousands of people that join in the celebration that evening.”

At Pageant Field, the 50’ x 80’ flag will be raised over the crowd to the tune of “Grand Ol’ Flag.” A ceremony recognizing the grand marshal and the Richard and Simone Koch Award winner will follow. The Crusader Junior Corps and singer Dan Clark will entertain the audience with a medley of patriotic tunes.

The Quincy Flag Day Committee will honor Richard “Ratt” Kennedy as this year’s grand marshal. For the past 26 years, Richard has served as president of the Angel Fund for ALS research and has organized the annual “Squirrel Run” in memory of his brother, Jimmy “Squirrel” Kennedy, who lost his courageous battle with ALS in 1997, at the age of 31. The race brings the community together and helps build awareness for this terrible disease.

This year’s Richard and Simone Koch Award will be presented to the Honorable William G. Farrell, an Associate Justice of the MA District Court. In his adopted home of Quincy, he has served as a long-time youth coach in baseball, basketball and softball. He is the longest serving board member of Quincy Youth Baseball & Softball. He also coached for Quincy Catholic Academy and Sacred Heart North Quincy. Eight years ago, he collaborated with former Quincy youth coaches, QYB&S, the City of Quincy and the Martin Richard MR8 Foundation to create the first adaptive baseball program for special athletes in Quincy called Bambino Buddy Ball. The program teams up volunteer Buddies from the leagues of Quincy Youth Baseball & Softball with special athletes ages 5 to 19.

The evening will commence with a fireworks show over Black’s Creek from Pyrotecnico Fireworks, the same company that performs the July 4th show at the Esplanade.

“It’s great to see so many new faces enjoying our City’s traditions,” the mayor said. “This event represents the best of our community with so many local organizations, youth groups, and residents participating in the parade. I encourage everyone to come out and enjoy this wonderful event.”

Quincy Access Television (QATV) announces the 2024 Quincy Flag Day Celebration will be shown live beginning at 7:20 p.m. on QATV-8, QATV-HD 1072 and online at www.QATV.org on Saturday, June 15th.

QATV’s Joe Catalano and QATV member/volunteer Krystyne Cheever will anchor coverage of the parade, followed by coverage of the flag raising ceremony and fireworks from Pageant Field.

Replays of the Flag Day celebration will be shown the during week on QATV-8 and QATV-HD 1072. The celebration will also be posted to QATV.org for viewing on demand.

For more information about QATV’s Flag Day celebration coverage, visit www.QATV.org or call 617-376-1440 ext. 224.