Flag Day Parade, Fireworks June 11; Fireworks Show Returns To Black’s Creek/Pageant Field

Mayor Thomas Koch announces that the city’s annual Flag Day Parade and fireworks spectacular will take place on Saturday, June 11th. The parade will step off at 7 p.m. in Quincy Center and the fireworks will launch over Black’s Creek starting just after 9 p.m.

This year’s parade will feature bands, floats, color guards, specialty units, and hundreds of flag-waving youngsters from the numerous youth groups in the city. The parade steps off on Coddington Street, heads north on Hancock Street, before turning down Merrymount Parkway and ending at Adams Field.

“Flag Day is the unofficial start of the summer season in Quincy,” Koch said. “The patriotism, the traditions, and the participation of so many members of our community make this a truly special event. It’s great to see our community come together as one to celebrate our nation’s flag and all the good that it represents. I look forward to seeing everyone at the parade.”

The Quincy Flag Day Parade is the longest running Flag Day parade in the country, beginning in 1952. Richard Koch started the Flag Day Parade by marching the young people from the youth organization The Koch Club through Norfolk Downs. Koch’s goal was to encourage patriotism in young people and let them participate in the parade and not just spectate. That tradition continues 71 years later.

This year the fireworks will return to Black’s Creek. The fireworks were cancelled in 2020 due to COVID and moved to Quincy Bay in 2021 to allow for more people to spread out while watching the amazing display.

The Parade Committee will also be honoring a Grand Marshal and the annual Richard J. and Simone G. Koch Youth Service Award winner during the parade. Those award winners will be announced next week.

Added Mayor Koch: “Pageant Field in Merrymount Park is a great spot to watch the fireworks with the giant 50’ by 80’ flag flying in the foreground. The intimacy of the site is unlike any other place that you can watch fireworks.”