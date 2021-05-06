Flag Day Parade, Fireworks To Return June 12th

Mayor Thomas Koch announces the 70th annual Quincy Flag Day Parade will be held this year on Saturday, June 12th and will be followed by a fireworks display over Quincy Bay. The longest-running Flag Day Parade in the country will again feature bands, floats, color guards, specialty units, and hundreds of flag-waving youngsters.

Gov. Charlie Baker lifted the pandemic-driven prohibition on parades two weeks ago. As of May 29th, parades will be on the state’s allowed list, making Quincy’s Flag Day Parade one of the first large public events in almost 18 months. Event organizers are encouraging participants and spectators to adhere to state regulations on social distancing and mask-wearing at the event.

Last year, the City held a “car parade” and displayed a massive version of Old Glory across Merrymount Parkway for decorated vehicles to pass under.

“We are grateful to be returning to the traditional parade format that generations of Quincy folks have marched in and enjoyed,” Koch said. “This event has long been the kick-off to the summer season and restoring this important local tradition is yet another sign that we are emerging from the pandemic. We ask that everyone still take the precautions needed to protect their family but come out and enjoy a great family event.”

This year’s fireworks will be held over Quincy Bay to allow for a much larger viewing area. Spectators can line the shores in Squantum, Wollaston Beach, Merrymount, Adams Shore, and Houghs Neck to spread out and safely enjoy a fantastic show from Atlas Fireworks.

This year’s parade will step-off at 7 p.m. from the intersection of Coddington and Washington Street. It will head north up Hancock Street and turn into Merrymount Park on Merrymount Parkway before wrapping up at Adams Field. There will not be a ceremony at Pageant Field this year between the parade and fireworks.The fireworks show is slated to begin at approximately 9 p.m. over Quincy Bay.

Quincy’s Flag Day Parade was launched by Richard Koch, Sr. in 1952. Koch had youth members of the Koch Club march through Norfolk Downs and finish with a flag-raising ceremony at Cavanagh Stadium. Seventy year later, Richard Koch’s son, Mayor Thomas Koch leads the volunteer Flag Day Committee in keeping this Quincy tradition alive.