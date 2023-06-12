Flags, Fireworks Celebrate ‘Old Glory’ At 72nd Quincy Flag Day Parade June 12, 2023 A spectacular fireworks show at Pageant Field culminated the City of Quincy’s Flag Day celebration Saturday following the 72nd annual Flag Day Parade. A brief rain shower moved through the area near the conclusion of the parade but the skies cleared in time for the fireworks show over Black’s Creek. The fireworks display was sponsored by auto dealer Dan Quirk. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Mayor Thomas Koch (far left) and wife Christine Koch wave to parade goers near Central Middle School at Saturday’s Flag Day Parade. With them is grandniece Ryersen Bowes who covers her ears after a militia volley. The mayor’s father, the late Richard Koch, founded the Quincy Flag Day Parade. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Councillor at-large Noel DiBona marched in Quincy’s Flag Day parade with sons Aidan and Tyler who both worn their youth baseball uniforms. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Quincy-North Quincy Combined High School Marching Band Color Guard flashes patriotic colors at Saturday’s Flag Day Parade. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Quincy-North Quincy Combined High School Marching Band performs at Saturday’s Flag Day Parade near Central Middle School. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth North Quincy High School Junior ROTC cadets carry an array of American and state flags down Hancock Street during Saturday’s Flag Day Parade. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth A Vietnam veteran acknowledges applause and support from the crowd as he marches in the Flag Day Parade. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth U.S. Naval Sea Cadets march in Saturday’s Quincy Flag Day Parade. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Aleppo Clowns – a crowd favorite – make their way down Hancock Street greeting parade spectators near Veterans’ Memorial Stadium. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Youth from a multitude of local sports organizations, including Quincy Youth Lacrosse, marched in Quincy’s Flag Day Parade. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Riding in a 1968 Cadillac convertible, Uncle Sam Rounseville (right), his wife, Jean Kenney (left) and friend Matthew Bowes, wave to onlookers just as the rain begins to fall at Quincy’s Flag Day Parade. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth A little rain didn’t dampen the spirts of the Flag Day Parade marchers including this youngster who flashes a big smile along the Hancock Street parade route. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Contingent from QuincyVotes enjoys a little rainfall while marching in the Quincy Flag Day Parade. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Quincy Fire Department Color Guard pauses on Hancock Street as rain falls near the end of the Quincy Flag Day Parade. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Sparky the Fire Dog makes a friend on the Quincy Flag Day Parade route Saturday. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth What’s a little rain? Geoff Hennessy, director of the Quincy Track Club, doesn’t let a little rain dampen the spirit of Quincy’s Flag Day Parade Saturday. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Youngsters from the Quincy Track Club wave American flags as they march in Saturday’s Flag Day Parade. More photos in the June 15th Quincy Sun. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Share this!