Florence A. ‘Flo’ Pellicane, 94

Florence A. “Flo” Pellicane of Norwell, formerly a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at the age of 94.

Born in Boston to the late Eva (Poluski) and Sebastian P. Urciuoli, Florence was raised in Stoughton. She graduated from Stoughton High School and shortly after graduating married Samuel J. Pellicane. The two soon started a family and moved to Quincy, where they lived together for over 60 years. Flo stayed home to raise their 4 daughters and later worked as a bookkeeper for the Pneumatic Scale Corp. until she retired.

Flo enjoyed spending time with her large extended family and hosting all the family’s holiday celebrations. Flo and Sam enjoyed spending time together at the vacation home they built “Silver Birches.” They took square dancing lessons and played cards with their longtime friends. The couple also found the time to volunteer and raise funds for the Renegades Drum and Bugle Corps of Quincy.

Beloved wife of 65 years to the late Samuel J. Pellicane. Loving mother to Antoinette Magee of Weymouth, the late Marie Conlin, Judy Brown and her husband Terry of Weymouth and Sandi Pellicane of Rockland. Cherished grandmother to Richard Michael Smith, John Fink, Danielle Sujdak, Alexander Brown, Brittany Brown, Peter John Coleran and Samuel Mitchell Coleran. Florence is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Florence was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Morrissey and her brother, Robert Urciuoli.

Florence will be dearly missed by all those who knew her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, September 25th, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Tuesday, September 26th, prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Florence may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.