Florence C. Lacey, 91

Florence C. (Clark) Lacey, age 91, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, January 3, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Florence was born in Milford, New Hampshire, to the late Florence M. (Belliveau) and Russell E. Clark, Sr. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1949.

Following high school, she began her career as a corporate bookkeeper for the former F.W. Woolworth Company, working in Boston and Cambridge for several years. After raising her children, Florence returned to the work force as a secretary for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Department of Mental Health in Boston until her retirement.

She enjoyed bingo and bowling with her friends. She loved travelling and made many train trips and cruises.

Florence was a loving mother and homemaker, devoted to her family, and was especially proud of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As a young mother, she was active in the Koch Club activities.

Beloved wife for sixty-nine years of Eugene J. Lacey. Devoted mother of Eugene J. Lacey, Jr. and his wife Deborah of East Bridgewater, Kathleen B. Lacey of Weymouth, Patricia A. Westhaver and her husband John of East Bridgewater, Steven P. Lacey and his wife Jane of Brockton. Cherished grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of eleven. Dear sister of Francis J. Clark of Brockton, Mary P. Faust of Easton, Irene R. Kelley of Brimfield, and the late Russell E. Clark, Jr. Florence is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, January 7, from 8:15 – 9:15 a.m. The family requests that those attending wear a mask or face covering. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 227 Sea Street, Quincy, on Friday, January 7, at 10 a.m. The Archdiocese of Boston requires a mask or face covering be worn in church. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Florence’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.