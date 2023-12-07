Florence E. Pepi, 79

Florence (Florrie) Eunice Pepi, 79, of West Grove, PA, passed away on December 3, 2023, at the Chester County Hospital, West Chester, PA, with family.

Born on June 18, 1944, in Dorchester, MA, she was the daughter of Irving and Mildred Brem.

Florrie attended Quincy schools graduating in 1962. She went on to study business at Chandler School for Women, Boston, MA.

She met the love of her life Paul, and they shared 59 years of marriage together.

Florrie worked for Suburban Insurance Company, Holbrook, MA, for 16 years as an Insurance Agent.

She volunteered with the Boy Scouts and served as their treasurer for years. In Chattanooga, Tennessee, she volunteered with Siskin Hospital for 9 years. She also volunteered with ‘Meals on Wheels’ for 9 years, an organization providing meals to those less fortunate.

Florrie enjoyed traveling with Paul across the US, Canada, and Europe. Later they spent many years at their summer residence in Brewster, Cape Cod, MA, with family and friends where one of the many things enjoyed was cycling on the Cape Cod Rail Trail.

Florrie’s hobbies included crochet, quilt making, needle-point, and ceramics. Many of the items she meticulously and beautifully created are held by family members. She loved gardening and spent many days at her son’s home working in the garden plots. She also enjoyed playing Mahjong with friends. Watching Phillies baseball on TV was one of her favorite pastimes.

Florrie is predeceased by her parents: Irving and Mildred Brem, her sister, Marcia, her Granddaughter Hannah Pepi, and her sister-in-law Linda Brem.

She is survived by husband Paul, her son Marc Pepi and his wife Julie, her daughter Cheryl Stiehl and her husband Brian, brother Jerry Brem, and nieces Rachael Paldino and husband Paul, Laura Brem, brother-in-law Ted Ambroszewski, nephew Michael Ambroszewski and his wife Kate, grandsons Cameron (oorah!) Pepi and Paul (PJ) Pepi, wife Sammie and Great Granddaughter Hannah, granddaughters Briana Marino, her husband Greg, and Great Granddaughters Blake and Hayden (Hay, Hay) Marino, and Victoria VanZutphen and her husband Nick.

You may visit with her family from 10:00 to 11:00 on Wednesday morning, December 13, 2023 at the Foulk Funeral Home of West Grove, 200 Rose Hill Road, West Grove, PA. Her Funeral Service will follow at 11:00. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Autoimmune Association (www.autoimmune.org).

To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com.