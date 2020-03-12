Florence H. Cerullo, 96

Florence H. (Iarrobino) Cerullo, 96, of Quincy, formerly of Boston’s North End, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the South Shore Hospital on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Born in Boston, she was raised in the North End and was the daughter of the late Francesco and Maria (Garofano) Iarrobino. Florence attended local schools and graduated from the Michelangelo School with the Class of 1941.

After high school, Florence worked at the Navy yard for a period of time and then later worked for the Long Island Chronic Disease Hospital in Boston. She was a dietary representative and enjoyed her work and the relationships she built throughout the years.

A woman of great faith, she lived her life in accordance with the Christian virtues of faith, hope and love. She was devoted to the Divine Mercy Chaplet, Our Lady’s Holy Rosary, the Sacred Heart of Jesus and St. Anthony. In her spare time, Florence enjoyed dancing at the senior center, going out to eat and spending time with her friends and family.

Florence was strong willed. She was a cancer survivor from 1979. Florence was a hard worker, a go-getter and very religious. Her life lessons and example are her legacy that continue through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Florence was the beloved wife of the late Carmine R. Cerullo, who died in 1993. The two married in Boston’s North End at St. Mary’s Church in 1942. Together, they shared 51 years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Anthony J. Cerullo and his wife Phyllis of Holbrook. Florence was the dear sister of Frank Iarrobino and his late wife Celia of Virginia, Nancy Tomasetti and her late husband William of Watertown and Rosemarie Testa and her husband Felix of Florida. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, March 17th 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Wednesday, March 18th prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Florence may be made to American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

