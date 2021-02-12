Florence Hunter, 97

Florence Kurzman Watson Hunter, of Hingham and formerly of Quincy and Dorchester, was born February 25, 1923, passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Wife of the late John Watson, Jr. who passed in 1965 and Donald Hunter who passed in 2010. Mother of Alan Watson Sr. and his wife Eleanor (Miller) of Plymouth, Robert W. Watson, and his wife Sharon (Collins) of Rockland and RuthAnn Watson of Camarillo, California. Sister of Elizabeth Wasley and her husband Robert of Westwood and the late Marylyn Morin and her husband David Morin of Chatham. Cherished grandmother of Alan Watson Jr., his wife Meghan and 3 daughters Casey, Mackenzie and Emily of Plymouth, Nathan Watson, his wife Jessica, their son Hunter and daughter Miriam of Leominster, and Matthew Watson and his wife Christine of Plymouth. Florence is survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, Florence came to Boston in 1939. She was a graduate of Dorchester High School for Girls class of 1940, and the Katharine Gibbs School class of 1942. In 1944 at the end of World War II, she married John Watson, Jr and had 3 children. Upon John’s death in 1965, she began her career as an Administrative Assistant with Boston University, Sargent College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences where she retired in 1998.

In 1971 she married Donald Hunter and moved to the Post Island section of Quincy. While living in Quincy, she was an active member of the Quincy Community United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and was well known for her beautiful soprano voice. Florence had a life-long love of music and sang with choirs and choral groups from the age of 12. She was also a founding member of the Quincy Choral Society where she performed with them for 38 years locally and in several countries across the globe. She and her husband Donald loved travel and travelled extensively. They moved to Linden Ponds in Hingham in 2006.

Nothing was more important to Florence than the love of her family. Florence and Donald never had children of their own, but they were able to share in the love and joy of their combined families including the Hunter nieces and nephews and their families who meant so much to both of them. She cherished them all and in return was loved and revered by all of them.

In these challenging times, due to the ongoing pandemic, and out of respect for pandemic restrictions we will forgo any gatherings at this time. However, there will be a celebration of Florence’s life later when it is appropriate to do so. The family will notify friends and family when a memorial service is scheduled.

