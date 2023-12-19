Florence M. Griffith, 92

Florence M. (Voelkel) Griffith, 92, passed away peacefully at her home on December 14, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Florence was born in South Boston on May 12, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Gustave and Florence (Duffy) Voelkel. She grew up in South Boston and moved to the Squantum section of Quincy 64 years ago. Prior to dedicating her life to her family as a homemaker, Florence worked at Liberty Mutual as an administrative assistant.

She was the beloved wife of the late Robert P. Griffith who died in 2009. Devoted mother of Paul R. Griffith (QFD Retired) and his wife Mary (Gordon) Griffith, Kathleen (Griffith) O’Brien and her husband Michael O’Brien both of Quincy and the late Jacqueline (Griffith) Carter and her late husband David Carter of Holbrook.

Florence was the loving Nana to 11 grandchildren – Christine, Michelle and David Carter, Paul Jr., Michael, Jonathan and Allison Griffith, Jennifer (Griffith) Alves, Bridget (O’Brien) Joyce, and Shannon and Maureen O’Brien. She was blessed with 9 great grandchildren – Jourdin, Brenna, Ayla, Leah, Selina, Kate, Logan, Merri and Jonny Jr.

She is survived by her sister Elrieda O’Brien and her husband Charles of Quincy, Marion Jordan and her late husband James of Rockledge, FL. She was predeceased by her brothers Arthur, William, and Edward, and her sisters Arline Cooper and Diane Voelkel. The sisters were known as the “famed” sisters of South Boston.

Florence leaves behind many nieces and nephews, extended family members, dearest friends and wonderful neighbors who were all more like family.

One of her many joyful moments was when she was selected to go on Candlepins for Cash at the Wollaston Bowladrome and won a trophy.

Flo and Bob were fortunate enough to have been able to travel with family and friends. There were numerous cruises, a trip to Hawaii and many trips to Disney World.

One of their favorite places to visit was to her sister Marion’s home in Florida. Marion was kind enough to open her house up to them for many years and the past fourteen years to Flo allowing her to enjoy the winters, as she was fortunate to be a snowbird. Flo was able to enjoy the warm sunshine and her time in Florida with the love and support of family members Marion, Michael, Tommy, Neyna, and many of Marion’s friends who played cards and attended frequent prayer groups together. She was cared for by wonderful health care professionals in both Massachusetts and Florida.

Florence was kind, non-judgemental, quick witted, respected, beautiful, down to earth, classy and fun all rolled into one. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Thursday, December 21, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 12:30 PM.

DUE TO CEMETERY FLORAL RESTRICTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Florence’s name to the John T. Pelton Scholarship by visiting: www.umb.edu/peltonfund, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.