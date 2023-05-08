Florence P. Ciardelli, 94

Florence P. (Carella) Ciardelli, age 94, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in the comfort of her loving family.

Florence was born in Quincy, to the late Robert and Mary L. (Bianchi) Carella. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1948.

Florence was employed in food services for the Quincy Public Schools. She retired in 2013 after thirty years of service.

Florence was a lifelong active parishioner of Saint Mary’s Church in West Quincy.

She was an avid New England Patriots fan; enjoyed visiting with her sister in Florida; and keeping a watchful eye on the harbor from her son’s home in Onset.

Florence’s passion in life was her family, as she was the center of all family events and celebrations. She was especially devoted to her much-loved children, grandchildren, and great grandson, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for sixty-five years of the late Winston N. “Nubby” Ciardelli.

Devoted mother of Stephen M. Ciardelli of Lyndeborough, N.H. and his late wife Barbara, James P. Ciardelli and his wife Peggy of Onset, and Paul M. Ciardelli and Donna Branco of Harwich.

Loving grandmother of Matthew Ciardelli, Haley Ciardelli and Kyle Sullivan, Cara Ciardelli and her husband David Barber, Michael Ciardelli and his fiancée Hope McCarthy, and the late Christopher Ciardelli.

Cherished great grandmother of James Anthony Barber.

One of five siblings, Florence was the dear sister of Louise E. Kelly of Plymouth and Fla., and was predeceased by Robert L. Carella, Norma P. Carella, and Marie T. Carrabba. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Thursday, May 11, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent St., West Quincy, on Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Florence’s memory may be made to Saint Mary’s Church, c/o Divine Mercy Parish, 386 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02171.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.