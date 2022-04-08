Florence R. Clifford, 99

Florence R. Clifford, age 99, of Quincy passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Born on June 12, 1922, to Charles and Ida (Goepferich) Pienack and raised in Maspeth, NY, she would have turned 100 in two months. A graduate of Newtown High School in Queens, NY where she met her first husband, Americo John Rametti and had a child (Janet). After Americo passed tragically while serving in the Coast Guard, she met her second husband and love of her life, Charles “Cliff” Clifford, who she was married to for 67 years and who predeceased her in 2020. During the early years, Cliff’s career in the US Army took them overseas to France and Germany and Florence would pack up the children, pets and household goods every few years for a move. Devoted mother of Janet Clifford of Quincy, Michael Clifford and his wife Laurie of Bridgewater, and Patricia Demers and her husband Paul of Milton. Loving grandmother of Michelle, Kara McCarthy (Jeff) and Michael Clifford, and Michael, Benjamin (Amanda) and Sean Demers.

Florence served two terms as President of the Wollaston Garden Club and very much enjoyed gardening as well as the social activities that went along with it. She also loved to throw tea parties, using her collection of decorative teacups and teapots, and would often invite Garden Club members. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, quilting and painting. A season ticket holder for more than 35 years she enjoyed going to Fenway to watch the Red Sox play. Her greatest love was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was drawn to the ocean and loved nothing more than a boat ride or a trip to the beach. In retirement, she loved the fact that she was able to live in a house across the street from Merrymount beach where she could watch people going by, spotting an occasional cruise ship passing by. Florence was always up for an adventure, and she and her friends would go on field trips or seek out new restaurants for breakfast or lunch, with family dinners the highlight of her life.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 3-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Funeral Home Service will be held in the Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Burial in the MA National Cemetery, Bourne will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Florence may be made to American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or to The Wollaston Congregational Church, 48 Winthrop Ave., Quincy, Ma. 02271.

