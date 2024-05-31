Flying Of Quincy’s Progress Pride Flag Saturday, Pride Festival Sunday

The third annual flying of Quincy’s Progress Pride Flag is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 1st at 6 p.m. outside the United First Parish Church (Church of the Presidents), 1306 Hancock St. in Quincy Center.

Sponsored by United First Parish Church (Unitarian Universalist) as well as Quincy Pride, the City of Quincy LBGTQ+ Commission, Quincy Interfaith Network, and PFLAG – Quincy Chapter, this annual event is the symbolic moment to kick off Pride month with the flag flying in Quincy Center for the entire month of June.

Multiple Quincy civic organizations including the City of Quincy’s LGBTQ+ Commission, Quincy Pride known as QPride, United First Parish Church (Church of the Presidents), and PFLAG – Quincy Chapter, come together on the first day of June to celebrate and acknowledge LGBTQ+ Pride as they advocate for self-affirmation, dignity, equality, and increased visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people as a valued and integrated part of our community.

Jim Petosa, chair of the City of Quincy LGBTQ+ Commission, will serve as host and welcome those gathered for the event.

“It’s clear to us that visible support and welcoming recognition of members of our community is essential,” Petosa said. “The flying of the Progress Pride flag on the historic facade of the Church that houses the crypts of two American presidents and their First Ladies is an appropriate place to celebrate the hard-won human and civil rights of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Richard Ash, chair of Quincy Pride, said “the theme of this year’s Quincy Pride’s Festival event (scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 2nd from Noon to 5 p.m. at the parking lot next to the Generals’ Bridge in downtown Quincy) is ‘I was Born this Way,’ which celebrates the hope and opportunity for greater progress for our community.”

Guest speakers include Jim and Patty Mortimer, parent leaders of the now one year old Quincy chapter of PFlag, the nationally acclaimed organization that provides support for the LGBTQ+ community by promoting alliance with parents, friends, and allies. Other speakers include LBGTQ+ Commissioner and City Councillor, Nina Liang; City Councillor as well as President of Quincy Pride, Richard Ash; Commissioner and Vice President of Quincy Pride, John McDonald; and Damion Outar, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Liaison for the City of Quincy. All are welcome to attend the outdoor ceremony with music provided by members of The Quincy Choral Society.

An invocation and blessing of the Progress Pride Flag will be led by Rev. Rebecca Froom and Shiloh Hoffman, ministers of United First Parish Church (Church of the Presidents). Quincy Interfaith Network and faith leaders from many religious backgrounds will lead a blessing of LGBTQ+ attendees as individuals as well as those in relationship.

On Sunday, June 2, UFPC will lead an interfaith service celebrating LGBTQ+ identified people at 10:30 am. After that service, folks can gather in front of the Church, by the Progress Pride Flag to walk in community from the Hancock/Adams Common to the site of the Quincy Pride Festival at the Ross Lot, 37R Parkingway, some blocks away.

In 2018, Daniel Quasar, an artist based in Portland, Oregon, designed the Progress Pride Flag. This flag incorporated the black and brown stripes of the Philadelphia Pride flag in addition to pink, white, and blue stripes in reference to the Trans Pride flag. The Progress Pride Flag has been celebrated by many in the LGBTQIA2-S community for its inclusivity.

Quasar’s approach to representing multiple historically marginalized groups within LGBTQIA2-S communities is especially important given the role of transgender and gender diverse people of color in 1969’s Stonewall Uprising, which we commemorate each year during Pride.

In 2021, Valentino Vecchietti designed an intersex-inclusive Pride flag, which includes a purple circle over a yellow triangle as a reference to the Intersex pride flag that was created in 2013 by Morgan Carpenter. It is this most inclusive version of the Progress Pride Flag that graces the facade of the Church of the Presidents throughout the month of June.

For more information visit: www.quincypride.com or www.facebook.com/QuincyLGBTQCommission or www.ufpc.org.