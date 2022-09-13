Food Truck, Music Festival On Coddington Street Oct. 1

The City of Quincy’s annual Food Truck & Music Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 1st from noon – 6 p.m. on Coddington Street. The afternoon will include a wide variety of local bands, food trucks and kids entertainment.

“Quincy’s food truck and music fest has become an annual fall tradition in the City highlighting the local talents of musicians and chefs alike,” Mayor Thomas Koch said. “It’s a great afternoon packed with lots of family-friendly entertainment.”

Musical acts include Brendan Ryan at 12:00 p.m., Craig Carter and the Hurricane at 1:05 p.m., Joe Bargar and the Soul Providers at 2:15 p.m., Through The Doors at 3:05 p.m. and the Dirty Water Dance Band headlining the event at 4:45 p.m.

Kids entertainment on the lawn of the Thomas Crane Public Library include Magician & Mentalist George at 12:00 p.m., Phillip Alexander Sing, Play, Grow at 1:00 p.m., East Coast Mobile Gaming Truck from 1 to 3 p.m., Through Me To You Puppetry at 3 p.m. and Stacey Peasley Quartet at 4 p.m.

Food trucks include Ellies Treats, Lolly Jolly Waffles, Trolly Dogs, Uncle Joe’s Cannoli, Loco Larry’s Tacos, Bon Me, Aahhh Roma, Blacks Creek BBQ, Montilios Pizza/Desserts, What’s Up Cupcake, South Shore Taco Guy, Thyme Traveling, Local Motion Rice Bowls, Rockin Burgers, Wanderlust, Whoopie Pie Truck, Lobster Love, Mom’s On The Go, Mamma Deb’s, Cheesy Chicks, Away Café, Gonzalez & Sufra Mediterranean. Beer and wine can be purchased from the Hive Mobile Bar.

For more information, follow the City of Quincy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Nextdoor.