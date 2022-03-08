Fore River Bridge Closed To Traffic One Hour Early Saturday Morning

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announces mechanical maintenance operations will be taking place on the Fore River Bridge which carries traffic using Route 3A between Weymouth and Quincy.

The bridge will be closed to traffic for one hour early Saturday morning, March 12, from 4 to 5 a.m. The closure is necessary to make repairs to mechanical infrastructure below the bridge deck.

Law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers who are traveling through the area should use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.

