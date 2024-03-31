Former Cong. William Delahunt Passes Away At Age 82

Retired U.S. Rep. William Delahunt, the first Quincy resident to be elected to Congress since John Quincy Adams in 1996, died Saturday at his home in Quincy following a long-term illness. He was 82.

Mr. Delahunt served 14 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, from 1997 to 2011, for Massachusetts’s 10th congressional district. He also served as a Ward 5 city councillor and was the Norfolk County district attorney from 1975 to 1996 after serving in the Massachusetts House of Representatives from 1973 to 1975.

Current Massachusetts U.S. Senator and former Congressman Edward J. Markey, who served with Delahunt in the U.S. House of Representatives for 13 years from 1997 to 2010, praised his late colleague as a “champion of justice.”

“As long as I have known Bill Delahunt, he’s been a champion for justice in the very best sense. As District Attorney for Norfolk County, he always understood that justice was more than accountability for wrongdoing. That justice, ultimately, was about helping people – especially the most vulnerable – find some peace in this world. His work centered on equality and compassion, and focused on tomorrow, rather than just today. As DA, he created the first ever domestic violence prevention unit in the country and changed both the way women and spouses are treated by the justice system, and how they are viewed – as equal to men, as whole beings, and as the focus for justice, rather than just an afterthought,” Sen. Markey said.

“Bill brought that same commitment to restoration to Congress, where he led an effort on adoption. And because of his law, every child that was adopted from overseas automatically became a citizen of the United States. In just one day, 80,000 young people became American citizens. Bill Delahunt understood the unlimited capacity of the human heart to love and nurture, and as Congressman, he created countless families who are celebrating their own American Dream.

“I met with Bill in Quincy in February, and he was clear and as committed as ever to working on behalf of the South Shore and the people of Massachusetts. It is a fitting honor that the door of the William D. Delahunt Norfolk County Courthouse opens every day so that the people inside can do the hard work of making lives better, as Bill Delahunt did. The Commonwealth and the country are better for Bill Delahunt’s vision and service. My deepest condolences go out to his family, his loved ones, and all those whose lives he touched,” Sen. Markey added.

After serving 39 years in public office, Delahunt announced in March of 2010 that he would not seek re-election to the U.S. Congress at a press conference at City Hall.

In that announcement, Delahunt said:

“I first took the oath of office as an elected official on Jan. 3, 1972 and served in this very Chamber as a Ward 5 councillor.

“And I have held elected office ever since – as a state representative from Quincy. As the (Norfolk County) district attorney. And now as the U.S. Representative to the United States Congress from the 10th Congressional District.

“At the end of this current term I will have concluded 39 years in elected office. It has truly been a remarkable journey. I have been a witness to history – from impeachment to war. And during these times, our voice has been heard. Not always agreed with, but, it has been heard.

“And, there have been significant accomplishments.

“Streamlining International Adoptions, bringing the criminal justice system into the modern era, promoting international travel and tourism to the United States, to name a few. Now there will be time and other venues to review the full record; to share memories; and to say thank you to so many . . . who have enriched my life.

“And of course, there have been setback and frustrations. But that is to be expected. It is inherent in the nature of our democracy.

“But I am here today for another reason. This is where my journey began almost 40 years ago. And it has been noted that each and every journey begins and ends at home.

“And I am coming home. I will not be a candidate for re-election this November.

“My decision is, at its core personal, not political. It has nothing to do with the current political climate.

“Undoubtedly the political landscape will continue to change over the course of the next 8 months. It is simply time for me to chart a new course. To explore opportunities, both public and private, that will still allow me to focus on those issues that have been a priority during my public life.

“And I am committed to staying engaged in public discourse. And to advocate for them with all the resources at my disposal. And all the energy I can muster.

“This past year I lost a dear friend, with the passing of Ted Kennedy. His death underscored the reality that time is a finite commodity. And there are only so many hours and so many days given to us. His loss indeed had a profound effect on me. And caused me to reflect on my own mortality. And it became clear that I wanted to spend my remaining time with you. My family. My friends. And loved ones.

“And enjoy in full measure that friendship and affection without being consumed by the frantic schedule that every member of Congress signs up for.

“As the Bible observes – everything has a season.In a political context, Chris Dodd said it best when he observed: “that, in the long sweep of American history there are moments for elected public servant to step aside and let someone else step up.”

“This is my season to step aside. . . and encourage others to step up.

“As I leave, I am not going to join those who bemoan the rancor and divisive partisanship in our nation’s capital and across the country. Much of it is fueled by the economic climate and the uncertainty it has generated. This anxiety understandably provokes cynicism.

“But persistent cynicism is not in the DNA of the American people. It is not a permanent condition. We are innately an optimistic people that have consistently risen to the challenges of the moment.

“I cannot overemphasize that there are good and decent people on both sides of the aisle whose sole agenda is to do what they perceive to be in the best interest of the Nation and the people whom they serve.

“I do have a concern that this current cynicism will temporarily deter many talented people from public service. We should remind ourselves that this phenomenon is not unknown in our political history. In fact it’s quite common. Directly across from here at the Church of the Presidents lie John Adams and John Quincy Adams. Read their biographies. They are both replete with anecdotes where they suffered from criticism and a cynical public. John Adams was the first victim of a negative campaign . . . by Thomas Jefferson.

“But these giants of American history persevered. And as Teddy Roosevelt would say . . . They strove to do the deeds, they knew the great enthusiasms and spent themselves in worthy causes and at the end, knew the triumph of high achievement.

“We cannot allow cynicism to infect the body politic, and we can not surrender to it. It too, will pass.

“While it’s rarely noted these days, the reality is . . . bipartisanship does exist.

Significant legislation that I authored would have never become law without bipartisan support. Consensus on important issues can be reached. . . by people of good will . . . it we treat each other with honesty. And dignity. And respect.

“So, I have no doubt that we can get past the cynicism of the moment . . . because we have done it before. And we will do it again . . . because we are Americans. Respect and civility will return to our discourse both in Congress and in the public square.

“Now let me conclude . . . My service to the people of the 10th District has not ended.

We still have 10 months left to work. I intend to make that time productive.

“And I would be remiss not to acknowledge the remarkable band of people that make up my staff. I could not name a single accomplishment over the years that would have been achieved without the professionalism, creativity and their passion for the public good. They are devoted public servants who spend inhuman number of hours working for you . . . and making me look good.

“They are not simply ‘staff.’ They are colleagues. And more importantly they are friends. It has been a privilege to work with them.

“To all the people we represent please know that your friendship, your support and loyalty have meant everything to me and for that I will always be grateful.

“Thank you. May God bless the people of the South Shore, the Cape and Islands and may God bless America.”