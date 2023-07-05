Former First Lady of Quincy, Louise LaRaia, To Be Honored At Ruth Gordon Amphitheater Friday

On Friday, July 7th, the Friends of Ruth Gordon Amphitheater (RGA) will be honoring Quincy’s former First Lady and advocate of the Arts, Louise M. LaRaia.

The Friends of RGA will recognize Mrs. LaRaia at 6 p.m., just before the evening’s scheduled performance of the Racky Thomas Band.

Mayor Joseph and Mrs. LaRaia, both advocates of the performing arts, were instrumental in the building and funding of the amphitheater, a tribute to Quincy’s own, Academy Award winning actress, writer and playwright, Ruth Gordon.

For over two decades the couple ran the Summerfest concert series at the venue.

Friends of the Ruth Gordon Amphitheater, a group of concerned citizens advocating for the preservation and restoration of this historic site, are honored to welcome Mrs LaRaia back to this public performance space she and her husband made possible.

The Ruth Gordon Amphitheater is located in Merrymount Park in Quincy.

For more information about the Friends Fridays summer concert series schedule running through August, visit Friends of the Gordon Amphitheater page on Facebook.