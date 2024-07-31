Former Gov. Swift, Mayor Koch Endorse Cain For U.S. Senate

Former Governor Jane Swift has announced her endorsement of Ian Cain in his run for U.S. Senate. Along with Governor Swift, the Cain for Us campaign also announced support from state Rep. Michael Soter (8th Worcester District) and Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch.

In her endorsement, Swift said,“Ian Cain represents the next generation of Massachusetts leadership. His energy along with his commitment to fighting for what matters most to the Commonwealth separate him from the out of touch politicians he is running against. I’m proud to offer him my support and am confident he will do what it takes to keep Massachusetts safe, secure, and prosperous once in the Senate.”

Swift has served as governor, lt. governor, Secretary of Consumer Affairs, and state senator. Joining her is Rep. Michael Soter who represents ​​Blackstone, Millville, Uxbridge, and Bellingham and Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch. Cain is a city councillor in Quincy representing Ward 3 and is currently serving as council president.

Rep. Soter stated, “Ian Cain is the person we need representing the Commonwealth in the United States Senate. Ian will fight to solve the disaster at our border to keep Massachusetts safe and secure. He understands that hard working Massachusetts citizens can no longer bear the burden of the federal border crisis. I trust Ian to put our citizens in Massachusetts first before D.C. politics.”

Mayor Koch added, “In all the time I have known Ian, he has been a man of his word. When he promises something to the people of Quincy, he delivers, which is a quality we desperately need in Washington. I am excited to support his campaign for Senate and I know the people of Massachusetts can count on him to lead us into the future.”

“I am grateful to have the support of local, Massachusetts leaders. This campaign is about bringing energy and competence back to our Senate seat, and I will work diligently to make that happen and end Elizabeth Warren’s celebrity climbing,” Cain said.

Cain announced his campaign for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in mid-April. He has been a vocal leader on supporting law enforcement, securing our border, and investing in innovation, a campaign release stated.