Former Lowe’s Store To Be Razed This Month

By SCOTT JACKSON

The MBTA will begin tearing down the former Lowe’s store in South Quincy this month to make way for a new facility that can power an all-electric bus fleet.

In a message to the community, MBTA officials said, “the design for this project is 100 percent complete and construction activities have begun to prepare the site for the new facility located across the street from the Quincy Adams Station on the Red Line.”

Before construction of the new facility can begin the, the former Lowe’s at 599 Burgin Parkway must first be torn down. Demolition is scheduled to begin in early April, MBTA officials said.

“Additional ongoing activities include surface and subsurface demolition and installation of proposed utilities to prepare and enable the site for construction,” they added.

State and local officials broke ground on the new bus depot in February. When it opens in 2024, the facility will be the MBTA’s first building designed to accommodate an all-electric fleet of buses.

“This is a critical component of our modernization program,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said at the time. He added that the fleet of battery-electric buses will, “provide cleaner and more reliable service to not only Quincy but the surrounding communities.”

Mayor Thomas Koch, who is also the vice chairperson of the MBTA’s board of directors, said residents would benefit from the new electric buses because they won’t spew diesel fumes onto city streets.

“I think about driving Hancock Street on a summer day when it’s 90 degrees and there is a bus in front of you spewing diesel fumes and your ventilation system is sucking it into the car and how disgusting it is,” Koch said during the February ceremony.

“This is going to completely change that experience on Hancock Street and so many streets in Quincy, the South Shore and across the commonwealth.”

The new facility will have capacity for 120 buses when it opens, up from the 86 buses that the existing bus depot at 954 Hancock St. can hold. That facility has been in use for more than a century and can only accommodate the T’s oldest buses.