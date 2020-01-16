Former Mayor William Phelan Candidate For Norfolk County Sheriff

Former Quincy mayor Bill Phelan announced Wednesday that he has joined the race for Norfolk County Sheriff.

In his announcement, Phelan discussed his excitement to travel across the county to personally speak with voters. Phelan also highlighted the need to address recidivism, the opioid crisis and addiction treatment, inmate wellbeing, and top-notch training for corrections officers.

“My career in public service has been about helping people, that’s why I’m running for sheriff. My campaign is focused on bringing practical reforms to our county’s criminal justice system,” Phelan said. “When we alleviate the causes of recidivism, we give the people in our care a chance to flourish upon reentry while also keeping our community safe.”

Phelan served three terms as mayor of Quincy — from 2002 to 2008 — and was on the school committee for two years before that. As mayor, Phelan implemented a nationally recognized 10-year plan to end homelessness. Phelan also kept taxes low while significantly raising teacher salaries, instituting city-wide full-day kindergarten, and reducing class sizes, he stated in his campaign announcement.

Phelan, a Quincy Democrat, will hold his campaign launch party at the Neighborhood Club of Quincy, 27 Glendale Rd, Quincy., on Jan. 30th at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the press and public.