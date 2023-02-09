Former Patriot Named Quincy High Head Football Coach

By SCOTT JACKSON

A former linebacker for the New England Patriots has been named the new head coach of the football team at Quincy High School.

Vernon Crawford was announced as the school’s head coach on Thursday.

“Crawford comes to Quincy with an extensive coaching background at the professional, college and high school levels,” Quincy Public Schools athletic director Kevin Mahoney said in his announcement.

Crawford is currently the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the Boston Renegades of the Women’s Football Alliance, positions he has held since 2016. The Renegades have won four consecutive league titles.

At the high school level, Crawford has served as the head coach at both Seekonk and Randolph high schools, and most recently served as an assistant at St. Raphael Academy in Rhode Island. He also has previous coaching experience at Curry College in Milton.

A starter at Florida State for two years, Crawford was chosen by New England in the fifth round of the 1997 NFL draft. He was with the Patriots from 1997 until 1999, primarily playing on special teams. Crawford signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2000 but spent the season on injured reserve.

Crawford succeeds Kevin Carey as the head coach at Quincy High School. Carey announced he would be leaving his position in January after five years as the Presidents head coach, during which time the team had a 17-30 record. In his last game at Quincy High, Carey guided the team to a 40-35 victory over rival North Quincy High in the annual Thanksgiving Day contest.