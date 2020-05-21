Former Sheriff Seeking County Treasurer Seat

By SCOTT JACKSON

A former sheriff of Norfolk County has entered the race for county treasurer and will face a member of the Quincy City Council in a Democratic primary election in September.

Michael Bellotti, who was the sheriff of Norfolk County from 1999 until late 2018, has qualified for the September ballot, according to the secretary of state’s office. A Squantum resident, Bellotti served six years in the state House of Representatives prior to becoming sheriff. He resigned from the sheriff’s job to become interim president of Quincy College, a job he left in November.

Bellotti could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.

His opponent in the Democratic primary will be Ward 2 Councillor Brad Croall, who has also qualified for the ballot. Croall, a Penn’s Hill resident, has served on the Quincy City Council since 2012. He was the council president in 2018 and 2019.

The incumbent treasurer, James Timilty, is not running this year. No Republican candidates are seeking the position.

This fall’s ballot will also include a special election to fill the remainder of Bellotti’s term as sheriff, plus contests for register of probate and county commissioner.

All four candidates who entered the special election for sheriff have qualified the ballot.

Those include Jerry McDermott, a Westwood Republican who Gov. Charlie Baker named sheriff following Bellotti’s resignation.

Three Democrats have qualified for the race as well and will face off in September. They are James Coughlin, a retired State Police detective from Dedham; Patrick McDermott of Quincy, the county’s register of probate; and former Quincy mayor William Phelan.

Five candidates, all Democrats, have qualified for the ballot in the race to replace Patrick McDermott as register of probate. They are: Colleen Brierley, a Norwood attorney; Noel DiBona, a Quincy city councillor; Kathryn Hubley, a member of the Quincy School Committee; Courtney Madden, a Quincy attorney; and Michael Walsh, a Westwood selectman.

Two candidates have qualified for the ballot in the race for county commissioner.

They are incumbent Joseph Shea, a Quincy Democrat and former city clerk, and Brookline Selectwoman Heather Hamilton, an unenrolled candidate.

Braintree Town Councillor Charles Ryan, a Democrat, has collected enough signatures to appear on the ballot but still has to file a receipt from the State Ethics Commission confirming that he has filed his statement of financial interest before he can be officially on the ballot, according to the secretary of state’s office. Two other Democrats, Dedham Selectman Dennis Guilfoyle and Canton attorney Richard R. Staiti of have yet to file.

Candidates have until June 2 to file with the secretary of state’s office.