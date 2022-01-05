Foto Laci, 83

Foto Laci, age 83, of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, January 2, 2022 at South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of his loving family.

Foto was born in Dervician, Albania, to the late Thoma and Maria Laci. He was raised and educated there. Foto immigrated to the United States in 2004, settling in Quincy.

He was employed as an industrial mechanic in the factory setting and had been retired for many years.

Foto was devoted to his family, especially his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Beloved husband for sixty-one years of the late Maria (Bozo) Laci, who died February 7, 2021. Devoted father of Eli Laci, Eleni Laci, both of Greece, Thoma Laci of Quincy, and Kosta Laci of Hingham. Loving grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of two.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, January 7, from 5 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. The family requests that those attending wear a mask or face covering. Graveside Services will be conducted at Pine Hill Cemetery, 815 Willard Street, West Quincy, on Saturday, January 8, at 11 a.m.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.